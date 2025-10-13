YES Bank hits 52-week high: What's fueling the rally?

The excitement is mostly thanks to YES Bank bouncing back from tough times and the recent big move by Japan's SMBC, which picked up a 24.22% stake last month. The stock has gained 23% so far in 2025—pretty impressive for those keeping an eye on turnaround stories.

Investors are eagerly awaiting results

All eyes are on whether YES Bank can keep improving its asset quality and profits when results drop soon.

The stock's strong momentum is drawing lots of attention, but with daily volatility still high, some quick profit-taking could be around the corner if things get too heated.