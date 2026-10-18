Yes Bank's Q2 FY27 profit jumps 65% to ₹1,080cr

The bank's net profit also witnessed a sequential growth of 0.8% over the previous quarter (Q1 FY27), when it stood at ₹1,071 crore.

For the first half of FY27, the profit surged by a whopping 47.8% to ₹2,151 crore from ₹1,456 crore in the same period last year.

This shows a consistent upward trend in Yes Bank's financial performance over recent months.