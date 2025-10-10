Late Zaha Hadid's firm designs Navi Mumbai airport—Who was she?

The recently inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport, a major infrastructure project worth ₹19,650 crore, was designed by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid's firm, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). The airport is expected to ease congestion at Mumbai's existing airport and set new standards in design and capacity. It was built through a partnership between Adani Airports Holdings and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd.

Architectural impact ZHA's evolution and architectural philosophy Founded in 1979, ZHA is a London-based architectural firm that revolutionized design with its fluid and futuristic forms. After Hadid's death in 2016, Patrik Schumacher took over as principal. Under his leadership, the firm has grown to over 400 staff members with projects in more than 21 countries. ZHA is known for its bold geometric experimentation and commitment to innovation using AI-driven solutions and advanced technology.

Personal journey Hadid's journey and architectural vision Born in Baghdad, Iraq, Hadid was known for her radical deconstructivist designs. She completed her mathematics degree at the American University of Beirut before moving to London in 1972 to study architecture at the Architectural Association School of Architecture. In 1980, she founded her own architectural practice in London, which became Zaha Hadid Architects. Her work has inspired a new expressive identity in architecture and aims to advance social progress through creativity and functionality.