ZEE Entertainment's new brand identity reflects tech-driven future
What's the story
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) unveiled a new brand identity at the ZEE Cine Awards 2025.
With this transition, the company hopes to position itself as a content and technology powerhouse.
The rebranding is part of a larger strategy to improve performance and profitability.
The company will focus on identifying value-driven opportunities, improving technological integration, and boosting consumer engagement.
Brand vision
Yours Truly, Z: New promsie to deepen connections with consumers
The rebranding unveils a vibrant brand universe that reflects ZEE's vision for the future. It merges the company's rich legacy with state-of-the-art technology.
The new identity also features a brand promise, "Yours Truly, Z," designed to deepen connections with consumers and stakeholders.
This transformation will be rolled out across all ZEE channels and platforms on June 8, 2025.
Future growth
Commitment to technology and consumer experience
ZEE CEO, Punit Goenka, said the new look is "futuristic, dynamic, and agile," and reflects the capabilities of the company's team to seize emerging opportunities.
He further stressed the brand's commitment to embracing emerging technologies for enhancing the consumer experience.
The rebranding will also be expanded globally in multiple languages, showcasing ZEE's international reach while retaining a strong Indian identity.
Presence
ZEE has an entire news ecosystem
ZEE has built a comprehensive and far-reaching news ecosystem. It includes flagship national channels like ZEE News, ZEE Business, and ZEE Bharat.
The company also has a strong lineup of regional channels, including ZEE 24 Taas, ZEE 24 Kalak, ZEE Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, ZEE Bihar Jharkhand, ZEE Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, ZEE Punjab Haryana Himachal, ZEE Rajasthan, ZEE Salaam, and ZEE Delhi NCR Haryana.
Every platform will now carry a bold, unified 'Z' identity.