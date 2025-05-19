How to hide transactions from your payment history on Paytm
What's the story
Paytm, a major digital payments platform in India, has launched a new feature called 'Hide Payment.'
The innovative tool lets you hide certain transactions from your payment history.
The company said the update comes in response to user feedback asking for more privacy and control over their financial records.
So, how to use this facility? Let us have a look.
Concealment
A boon for those who want to maintain privacy
The 'Hide Payment' feature has been designed for users who want to keep some transactions private. This could be for surprises, personal expenses, or sensitive purchases that they don't want others to see.
Even if you hide these transactions from view, you can still access your full transaction record when needed.
Paytm stresses this feature provides flexibility without compromising security, giving users freedom to hide/unhide payments at will.
Steps
How to use the facility?
To hide a transaction in Paytm, users have to head over to 'Balance & History.'
Here, they can swipe left on the payment they want to hide and press 'Hide.'
A confirmation prompt will appear where users have to select 'Yes.'
To unhide hidden payments, users have to head back to 'Balance & History,' tap the three-dot icon next to 'Payment History,' select 'View Hidden Payments,' authenticate with PIN, swipe left on the hidden transaction, and tap on 'Unhide.'
Capabilities
Paytm offers a wide range of services
Along with the 'Hide Payment' feature, Paytm also provides other handy tools like UPI Lite for fast small payments, a QR Widget for instant scan & pay, and UPI account balance check and statement download.
The app supports linking RuPay credit cards on UPI and AutoPay for recurring payments.
It even offers international UPI support in countries like UAE, Singapore, and France.