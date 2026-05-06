Zee Entertainment sues JioStar for $3 million over music licenses
Business
Zee Entertainment is suing JioStar (the Reliance-Disney joint venture) for allegedly using its music without permission after its licensing deals expired.
Zee wants $3 million in damages, claiming at least 50 times its songs were used without a valid license.
JioStar ordered to stop Zee music
The court has told JioStar to stop using Zee's music within 15 days, and the next hearing is set for July 23.
JioStar says it's already pulled the tracks, but denies any wrongdoing and isn't paying up just yet.
Meanwhile, this isn't Zee's only battle: it's also fighting with Reliance over a cricket licensing arbitration in which Reliance is seeking $1 million in damages and recently sued Nykaa for misusing its tunes in promos.
Both companies are keeping quiet about what comes next.