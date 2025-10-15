Zepto tops LinkedIn's '2025 hottest startups in India' list Business Oct 15, 2025

Zepto just snagged the top spot on LinkedIn's 2025 list of India's hottest startups—for the third year in a row.

The rankings highlight young companies (under five years old) that are growing fast and attracting serious talent, based on data from July 2024 to June 2025.

To make the cut, startups had to be private, have at least 30 employees, and no recent mass layoffs.