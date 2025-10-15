Zepto tops LinkedIn's '2025 hottest startups in India' list
Zepto just snagged the top spot on LinkedIn's 2025 list of India's hottest startups—for the third year in a row.
The rankings highlight young companies (under five years old) that are growing fast and attracting serious talent, based on data from July 2024 to June 2025.
To make the cut, startups had to be private, have at least 30 employees, and no recent mass layoffs.
Top 10 startups in 2025
Right behind Zepto are Lucidity (cloud storage) and Swish (10-minute food delivery).
The list is packed with quick commerce players, AI innovators like Weekday, Convin, and LimeChat, and fintech disruptors such as Jar, CARD91, and Dezerv.
If you're curious about what's fueling India's startup energy in 2025, it's definitely these sectors.
Bengaluru still leads, but other cities are joining the party
Bengaluru is still the startup capital, with nine of the top 20 companies—including Zepto, Lucidity, and Swish.
But there's fresh momentum from places like Pune (EMotorad) and Hyderabad (Bhanzu), showing India's startup action is spreading beyond the usual hotspots.