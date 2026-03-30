Zetwerk seeks 500cr pre IPO, valued 25,000-26,000cr, eyes 5,000cr IPO
Zetwerk, the B2B manufacturing platform, is in discussions to secure about ₹500 crore in pre-IPO funding from Bharat Value Fund and a group of high-net-worth individuals.
The proposed round is expected to value the company at about ₹25,000-26,000 crore (roughly $3 billion).
Next up: Zetwerk is getting ready to file papers with SEBI for a public issue aiming to raise ₹5,000 crore.
Zetwerk appoints Kotak Mahindra, Goldman Sachs
To steer its IPO plans, Zetwerk has teamed up with Kotak Mahindra and Goldman Sachs.
Even though revenue dipped to ₹12,798 crore in FY 2024-25, they managed to shrink their net loss from ₹918 crore down to ₹371 crore, a solid improvement.
The company's also seen some leadership shake-ups lately; their electronics division head moved on to Dixon Technologies as Zetwerk pushes forward in a tough IPO market.