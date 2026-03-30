Zetwerk seeks 500cr pre IPO, valued 25,000-26,000cr, eyes 5,000cr IPO

Zetwerk appoints Kotak Mahindra, Goldman Sachs

To steer its IPO plans, Zetwerk has teamed up with Kotak Mahindra and Goldman Sachs.

Even though revenue dipped to ₹12,798 crore in FY 2024-25, they managed to shrink their net loss from ₹918 crore down to ₹371 crore, a solid improvement.

The company's also seen some leadership shake-ups lately; their electronics division head moved on to Dixon Technologies as Zetwerk pushes forward in a tough IPO market.