Zoho's Sridhar Vembu urges Indian professionals in US to return Business May 23, 2026

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is encouraging Indian professionals in the US especially those on temporary visas, to head back home and help build India's future.

He called this move "Even if you feel it is hardship and sacrifice, self-respect should dictate your course. Let's make Bharat proud," and said it's about self-respect, following a DHS statement regarding Green Card procedures for temporary visa holders.