Zoho's Sridhar Vembu urges Indian professionals in US to return
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is encouraging Indian professionals in the US especially those on temporary visas, to head back home and help build India's future.
He called this move "Even if you feel it is hardship and sacrifice, self-respect should dictate your course. Let's make Bharat proud," and said it's about self-respect, following a DHS statement regarding Green Card procedures for temporary visa holders.
Sridhar Vembu sparks return debate
Vembu's message has sparked conversations about the tough choices faced by Indians working abroad, like long waits for green cards and uncertainty around H-1B visas.
Supporters point out India's booming startup scene, advances in AI, and growing digital infrastructure as reasons why coming back could be a smart move.
Vembu has expanded Zoho's operations into smaller towns in Tamil Nadu, including Tenkasi, showing how local talent can thrive when given opportunities.