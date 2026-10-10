Eternal supports livelihoods of over 1% of Indians: Deepinder Goyal
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, has revealed that his company's parent firm, Eternal, supports over 1% of India's population. Goyal made the claim while sharing employment statistics for FY26 on social media platform X. He said that in FY26 alone, 31 lakh Indians earned their living as delivery partners through Zomato and Blinkit. This is a whopping 57% increase from the previous financial year.
Economic footprint
Aiming for 5% by 2030
Goyal also emphasized the broader economic impact of Eternal, saying it goes beyond just delivery partners.
He said employees, warehouse workers and their families are also included in this equation.
"If you add our employees, warehouse workers, and all their families, Eternal directly supports the livelihoods of well over 1% Indians .. getting this to 5% by 2030 would be damn cool."
Mixed responses
Mixed reactions to Goyal's post
Goyal's post has drawn mixed reactions from users on X.
Some acknowledged the employment opportunities created by food delivery and quick-commerce platforms, while others raised concerns about the challenges of the gig economy.
One user suggested that similar employment figures generated through manufacturing would be more impressive, while another highlighted the increasing number of people taking up secondary jobs to meet daily expenses.
Economic growth
Growth of platform-based economy
Goyal's post underscores the rapid growth of India's platform-based economy, where food delivery and quick-commerce companies connect millions of delivery partners with customers. However, the reactions also highlight larger debate about job quality, gig work sustainability, and the impact of rapid expansion in delivery services.