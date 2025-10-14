Zomato joins UN-backed Deliver-E coalition to reduce delivery emissions
Zomato has teamed up with the UN-backed Deliver-E Coalition, joining big names like Swiggy and Uber to make food deliveries more eco-friendly.
The coalition, launched in Dubai this week, is all about speeding up the switch to electric vehicles, bicycles, and other two- and three-wheeler options for delivery, with support from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
UNEP warns of rising emissions
With online shopping booming, city delivery emissions could jump over 30% if nothing changes, according to UNEP.
Zomato has already been helping its delivery partners use electric vehicles through partnerships with over 40 OEM and fleet partners, and it's pushing for more EV-friendly policies.
By joining Deliver-E, Zomato is stepping up its efforts to make urban deliveries cleaner and more sustainable.