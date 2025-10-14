Zomato joins UN-backed Deliver-E coalition to reduce delivery emissions

UNEP warns of rising emissions

With online shopping booming, city delivery emissions could jump over 30% if nothing changes, according to UNEP.

Zomato has already been helping its delivery partners use electric vehicles through partnerships with over 40 OEM and fleet partners, and it's pushing for more EV-friendly policies.

By joining Deliver-E, Zomato is stepping up its efforts to make urban deliveries cleaner and more sustainable.