NEET-PG 2025 cut-off lowered to -40 to fill vacant seats 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying cut-off scores for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG). The move is aimed at filling over 9,000 vacant postgraduate medical seats across India. Under the new criteria, the qualifying percentile for general and economically weaker sections (EWS) candidates has been slashed from the 50th to the seventh percentile.

Category-wise changes Cut-off scores revised for different categories For general persons with benchmark disability (PwBD), the qualifying percentile has been lowered from the 45th to fifth percentile. Meanwhile, for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, the percentile has been reduced from 40 to zero. The corresponding cut-off score for these categories is now fixed at -40 out of 800 due to negative marking in the exam.

Candidate statistics NEET-PG 2025: Over 2 lakh candidates appeared Approximately 2.4 lakh candidates took the NEET-PG exam for 2025. However, a high cut-off score left many seats unfilled. India has around 65,000-70,000 PG medical seats and keeping nearly one in seven vacant would impact teaching hospitals and healthcare delivery. An official said, "Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources."

