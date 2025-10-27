Delhi acid attack case 'suspicious;' no evidence found yet

After a 20-year-old college student was allegedly attacked with acid in northwest Delhi on Sunday, investigators say they have found the allegations "suspicious" and are yet to find concrete evidence of an acid attack. The alleged incident took place near Lakshmibai College in Ashok Vihar after the survivor got off an e-rickshaw about 200 meters from her college gates. Police are probing why she got off the vehicle so far from her destination.

Incident report Survivor's statement The survivor's complaint states that she was intercepted by three men, including the main accused, Ishan, and his associate Arman. An altercation ensued, and one of them threw acid on her. The survivor raised her hands to protect her face, resulting in burns on both hands. Hospital authorities confirmed she suffered minor acid burns and would be discharged soon.

Manhunt launched Accused on run The three accused are currently on the run, and police are actively looking for them. The survivor's brother claimed to know one of the attackers. "I know one of the attackers. He stays near our home. He had been stalking my sister, and she confronted him last month. We want justice; the accused should be put behind bars," he said.

Counter allegations Twist in case In a twist to the case, the wife of the alleged stalker has filed a complaint against the survivor's father. She accused him of forcing her into a relationship and later blackmailing her with private videos. Police are now probing both cases: the acid attack and sexual assault allegations by the main accused's wife.