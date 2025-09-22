Delhi to test 'smog-eating' coatings on city infrastructure
What's the story
The Delhi government has launched a feasibility study to deploy "smog-eating" coatings on the city's infrastructure. The initiative aims to tackle hazardous air pollutants using a scientific and technology-driven approach. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government will explore photocatalytic surfaces with titanium oxide, which can be applied to roads, pavements, and public spaces.
Evaluation process
MoU with scientific institution to be signed in 30 days
The Environment Department has been asked to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a reputed scientific institution within 30 days. This will start a six-month period of field trials and evaluation. The department will provide monthly progress updates, with a final report detailing the findings due within six months of signing the MoU.
Pollution reduction
Study to measure effectiveness in reducing pollutants
The study will assess how effective the technology is in breaking down pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and harmful hydrocarbons. It will also look at cost-effectiveness, safety, and long-term sustainability. Minister Sirsa said this study is a practical step toward tangible results for Delhi's residents. He said they are "putting simple, safe, science-based tools on the ground and measuring results openly."
Potential expansion
Rapid citywide deployment planned if study shows positive results
If the study finds these "smog-eating" surfaces effective and cost-efficient, the department will propose rapid citywide deployment. Priority locations include busy traffic corridors, markets, and major public spaces. The technology under review uses titanium dioxide, which is low-cost and chemically stable. Its compatibility with traditional construction materials makes it a potential candidate for large-scale urban use.
Comprehensive strategy
Environment Department also invites ideas for other new technologies
The initiative is part of a year-round strategic environmental action plan to strengthen Delhi's defenses against air pollution through technology-driven interventions and scientific validation. The Environment Department has also launched an "Innovators' Challenge," inviting ideas from students, startups, and experts for rapid pilots on other new technologies. Minister Sirsa said Delhi will evaluate and adopt proven photocatalytic technologies with a focus on safety, sustainability, and measurable impact.