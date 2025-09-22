Delhi to test 'smog-eating' coatings on city infrastructure

The Delhi government has launched a feasibility study to deploy "smog-eating" coatings on the city's infrastructure. The initiative aims to tackle hazardous air pollutants using a scientific and technology-driven approach. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government will explore photocatalytic surfaces with titanium oxide, which can be applied to roads, pavements, and public spaces.

Evaluation process MoU with scientific institution to be signed in 30 days The Environment Department has been asked to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a reputed scientific institution within 30 days. This will start a six-month period of field trials and evaluation. The department will provide monthly progress updates, with a final report detailing the findings due within six months of signing the MoU.

Pollution reduction Study to measure effectiveness in reducing pollutants The study will assess how effective the technology is in breaking down pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and harmful hydrocarbons. It will also look at cost-effectiveness, safety, and long-term sustainability. Minister Sirsa said this study is a practical step toward tangible results for Delhi's residents. He said they are "putting simple, safe, science-based tools on the ground and measuring results openly."

Potential expansion Rapid citywide deployment planned if study shows positive results If the study finds these "smog-eating" surfaces effective and cost-efficient, the department will propose rapid citywide deployment. Priority locations include busy traffic corridors, markets, and major public spaces. The technology under review uses titanium dioxide, which is low-cost and chemically stable. Its compatibility with traditional construction materials makes it a potential candidate for large-scale urban use.