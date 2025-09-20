Watch: Delhi, Gurugram witness rare meteor breakup
What's the story
A rare celestial event lit up the skies of Delhi-NCR on Friday night. The bright meteor was seen streaking across the sky and breaking apart mid-air. It was visible in several cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and even Aligarh. Social media platforms were flooded with videos of the fiery trail before it fragmented into smaller glowing pieces.
Twitter Post
Videos of meteor breakup posted on social media
Yes. Witnessed it too pic.twitter.com/dwQqURl6zE— Aisha Shah عائشہ شاہ (@Princy_Aish) September 19, 2025
Expert opinion
Meteor was likely a bolide, say experts
Astronomy experts believe the meteor was a bolide, which is a type of meteor that breaks into pieces after entering Earth's atmosphere due to friction and heat. Such bright events are rare, as they are usually not visible to large populations. The American Meteor Society has noted that September is an active month for smaller meteor showers, but isolated fireball-like meteors can be seen outside predicted showers.
Resident reports
No damage expected; residents heard faint rumbling sound
Residents across Delhi NCR reported seeing the flash for only a few seconds, but it was bright enough to outshine city lights. Some residents also reported hearing a faint rumbling sound after the sighting, although authorities have not confirmed any impact. No damage was expected as most meteors disintegrate before reaching the ground.
Meteor facts
What is a meteor?
A meteor is a space rock or particle that enters Earth's atmosphere from space. As it travels at high speed, friction with the air causes it to heat up and glow, producing a bright streak of light in the sky, commonly called a "shooting star." Most meteors are small and burn up completely before reaching the ground, posing no danger.