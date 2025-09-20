Watch: Delhi, Gurugram witness rare meteor breakup

A rare celestial event lit up the skies of Delhi-NCR on Friday night. The bright meteor was seen streaking across the sky and breaking apart mid-air. It was visible in several cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and even Aligarh. Social media platforms were flooded with videos of the fiery trail before it fragmented into smaller glowing pieces.

Twitter Post Videos of meteor breakup posted on social media Yes. Witnessed it too pic.twitter.com/dwQqURl6zE — Aisha Shah عائشہ شاہ (@Princy_Aish) September 19, 2025

Expert opinion Meteor was likely a bolide, say experts Astronomy experts believe the meteor was a bolide, which is a type of meteor that breaks into pieces after entering Earth's atmosphere due to friction and heat. Such bright events are rare, as they are usually not visible to large populations. The American Meteor Society has noted that September is an active month for smaller meteor showers, but isolated fireball-like meteors can be seen outside predicted showers.

Resident reports No damage expected; residents heard faint rumbling sound Residents across Delhi NCR reported seeing the flash for only a few seconds, but it was bright enough to outshine city lights. Some residents also reported hearing a faint rumbling sound after the sighting, although authorities have not confirmed any impact. No damage was expected as most meteors disintegrate before reaching the ground.