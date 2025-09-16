Malaria, chikungunya cases on rise in Delhi this year: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has released a report stating that the national capital is witnessing a spike in malaria and chikungunya cases this year. The report compares the numbers to those of 2024 and 2023. So far in 2025, Delhi has reported 297 cases of malaria, a rise from last year's figure of 271 during the same period.

Hotspot alert West Delhi most affected zone West Delhi has emerged as a major hotspot for malaria, with 50 cases reported so far. This includes 33 new cases in just the last week. Other areas witnessing active transmission include Central, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Keshavpuram, Najafgarh, Narela, Rohini, Shahdara (North and South), and South Delhi.

Chikungunya surge Chikungunya cases also increased Chikungunya cases have also increased this year, with 46 cases reported till now. This is a jump from 33 last year and 20 in 2023. Most of the recent chikungunya infections were reported from the Central and Rohini zones. The report also mentions one case brought from outside Delhi and another with incomplete address information.

Dengue update Dengue cases slightly declined In contrast to malaria and chikungunya, dengue cases have declined slightly this year. Till now, 619 dengue cases have been reported in 2025 compared to 709 last year during the same period. Despite the decline, dengue continues to pose a threat with 62 new cases reported just last week. South and West Delhi remain the most affected zones with cumulative cases of 45 and 61 respectively.