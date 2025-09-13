Delhi Police bust camel-smuggling racket, arrest 5 bootleggers

In a bizarre case, the Delhi Police has busted a smuggling racket that used camels to transport illicit liquor from Faridabad to Delhi. The police arrested five people involved in the operation and seized 42 cartons of illicit liquor, 24 bottles of beer, and three camels used for transportation. The accused have been identified as Vinod Bhadana (48) and Sunil Bhadana (38) from Faridabad; Rahul (22), Ajay (25) from Delhi; and Saurabh (26) from Uttar Pradesh .

Smuggling strategy Why camels? Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan explained the gang's choice of camels over vehicles. "The gang opted for camels because vehicles could be identified and intercepted quickly, while the slow-moving animals could pass through forest patches silently, avoiding suspicion," Chauhan said. He added that camels can move through forests without making noise and don't require roads like four-wheelers or two-wheelers do.

Arrest details Arrests made on Thursday night The arrests were made on Thursday night after the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) received a tip-off about bootleggers using camels for transportation. A police team laid a trap in the forest belt of Sangam Vihar and intercepted the camels loaded with suspicious cartons around midnight. All five accused were apprehended on the spot, and their liquor consignment was seized.

Animal welfare Rescued camels will be handed over to animal welfare agencies The rescued camels will be handed over to animal welfare agencies in coordination with the concerned authorities, Chauhan said. He added that the gang chose this method after increased police vigilance along Delhi's inter-state borders made it difficult to smuggle liquor through conventional vehicles. The bootleggers also thought camel movement at night wouldn't raise suspicion in rural-forest fringes where such animals are sometimes seen.