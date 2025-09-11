Delhi to microchip 1 million street dogs in 2 years

The Delhi government has announced a major initiative to microchip one million street dogs in the city. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Animal Welfare Board, headed by Development Minister Kapil Mishra . The plan is to complete this project over the next two years with help from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Rabies control Larger plan to control rabies and dog population The microchipping initiative is a key part of a larger plan to strengthen rabies control and manage the dog population in Delhi. The board also plans to launch a state action plan on rabies before World Rabies Day, focusing on preventing dog bites and digitizing vaccination records. A citywide dog census will be conducted as part of this effort.

Pet shop regulation Pet shops to register under new rules In addition to the microchipping initiative, the Delhi government has also made it mandatory for pet shops to register. A special monitoring committee will be set up to ensure compliance with these new rules. Regional committees will be activated for local-level action as part of this initiative. Mishra said, "All related rules about animal welfare will be implemented soon."

Financial commitment Delhi sets example for animal welfare: Mishra The meeting also discussed administrative and financial issues related to animal welfare. Members proposed transferring funds from the Delhi Advisory Board for Animal Welfare to the Delhi Animal Welfare Board. Mishra said the government is committed to providing adequate resources for animal welfare, adding that "Delhi sets an example for the entire country in this field."