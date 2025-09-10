The incident took place around 7:00am

Delhi: Woman jumps into swollen Yamuna from Signature Bridge

A woman jumped into the swollen Yamuna River from Delhi's Signature Bridge on Wednesday. The incident took place around 7:00am when she and her son reached the bridge, an eyewitness said. After the jump, her son ran to an eyewitness for help. The Delhi Fire Service, a team of divers, and personnel from the Delhi Police are currently present at the scene.