Delhi: Woman jumps into swollen Yamuna from Signature Bridge
What's the story
A woman jumped into the swollen Yamuna River from Delhi's Signature Bridge on Wednesday. The incident took place around 7:00am when she and her son reached the bridge, an eyewitness said. After the jump, her son ran to an eyewitness for help. The Delhi Fire Service, a team of divers, and personnel from the Delhi Police are currently present at the scene.
Past incident
Man jumped off bridge in July
In a similar incident in July, a 30-year-old man named Lokendra had jumped off the Signature Bridge. After an argument with his wife, he attempted suicide by jumping into the river. He was rescued by two boatmen and taken to a dispensary at Tibetan Camp in Majnu Ka Tila after regaining consciousness. Lokendra said he was under severe mental stress due to the argument.
Flood update
Water level recedes below danger mark
Meanwhile, the Yamuna's water level receded below the danger mark on Monday night. The river had touched its season's highest level of 207.48 meters last Thursday. The Old Railway Bridge was closed for traffic and public movement from September 2 after the river crossed the danger level. However, it reopened on Monday night, improving connectivity between northeast Delhi and other parts of the city.