Delhi weather: IMD forecasts light rain, gusty winds today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted gusty winds and light rain in parts of Delhi on Sunday. The weather agency has predicted a cloudy sky with one or two spells of very light to light rain and thundershowers in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 34-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will remain between 23-25 degrees Celsius.

Flood situation Flood-like situation in Mayur Vihar The Yamuna River in Delhi is still flowing above the danger mark, causing flooding in several areas. Visuals from Mayur Vihar show a flood-like situation as water enters streets and homes. Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar for people evacuated from low-lying areas near the river.

Twitter Post Flooding in Delhi #WATCH | Delhi: River Yamuna continues to flow above danger level, parts of the city continue to face a flood-like situation. Visuals from the Mayur Vihar area



(Drone visuals shot at 7:15 am) pic.twitter.com/KSrgmgV3TY — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

Rain forecast Rainfall predicted in parts of UP, Haryana The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as well. Areas such as Deoband and Muzaffarnagar are likely to come under this ambit. Light rainfall is also expected in isolated places of Delhi NCR, including Gurugram, Manesar, Jhajjar, and Farukhnagar.

Air quality Delhi's air quality improves Amid the flooding near the Yamuna banks and, Delhi's air quality improved on Saturday. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 74 in the "satisfactory" category. However, waterlogging continues to be a problem in several parts of the city, such as Civil Lines and Monastery Market.