Yamuna water level drops slightly, but Delhi remains flooded

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has receded slightly; however, it continues to flow above the danger mark. On Saturday, the river was recorded at 206.47 meters at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), down from 207 meters earlier. The ORB is a crucial monitoring point for flood risks and river flow in Delhi.

Ongoing flooding Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate ISBT still under water Despite the slight drop in water level, many parts of Delhi continue to remain flooded. The Civil Lines area, Kashmere Gate ISBT, Yamuna Bazaar, and other low-lying areas have been severely affected. The flood control department attributed the swelling of the Yamuna to water discharged from Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages.

Safety measures District officials issue public advisory District officials have issued a public advisory asking people to stay away from the river and refrain from swimming or boating due to safety concerns. The swollen river has submerged homes, displaced residents, and disrupted local businesses in low-lying areas of Delhi. Relief camps were set up in Mayur Vihar after floods inundated low-lying areas, but floodwaters reached these camps too.