Yamuna floods Delhi, but I&FC hasn't spent drain remodeling budget

Parts of Delhi are facing severe flooding as the Yamuna river has crossed the 207m mark. The situation has led to houses being submerged and traffic disruptions in areas near the river. Despite this, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has not utilized any of its allocated ₹150 crore budget for drain remodeling to prevent such flooding till August 31.

Budget review I&FC has only utilized 14% of its budget The capital expenditure status report for major government departments shows that the I&FC Department has only utilized 14% of its ₹313 crore budget for 2025-26. The report also reveals that 13 major departments have only spent about ₹5,902 crore, or 21%, of their total allocated budget of ₹28,115 crore. This includes the Public Works Department (PWD), Urban Development, Transport and Health and Family Welfare sectors.

Spending shortfall Urban development sector has utilized 55% of its budget The Urban Development sector has utilized 55% of its ₹5,039 crore budget for 2025-26. However, the Health and Family Welfare department has only used 2% of its ₹753 crore budget for this year. The health department is yet to approve funds for five pending hospitals and plans to complete them through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).