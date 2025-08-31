Delhi man kills wife, mother-in-law over birthday gift dispute

In a shocking incident in Delhi 's Rohini, a man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law over a dispute about birthday gifts. The incident occurred during the celebration of his son's 15th birthday on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Kusum Sinha (63) and her daughter Priya Sehgal (34). The accused is Priya's husband Yogesh Sehgal, who is currently unemployed.

Incident details Dispute over exchanged gifts escalated to fatal argument The dispute started over gifts exchanged between both sides of the family. Kusum stayed at Priya's house to help resolve the issue. However, another argument broke out on Saturday morning, leading Yogesh to allegedly stab both women with a pair of scissors. Megh Sinha (30), Kusum's son and Priya's brother, found their bodies after his calls went unanswered and he reached their home with relatives.

Investigation progress Police arrest suspect, recover murder weapon The police have arrested Yogesh and recovered blood-stained clothes and the murder weapon from the scene. Megh alleged that Yogesh fled with the children after committing the crime. Police suspect frequent quarrels and domestic disputes as motives behind this tragic incident. Crime teams and forensic experts are examining the scene for further investigation into this double murder case in Rohini Sector 17.