Feeding stray dogs not banned: Activists amid violence against feeders

Since the Supreme Court 's recent order on stray dog management, there has been a surge in violence against dog feeders across Delhi-NCR . The court's ruling on August 22 mandated that all captured stray dogs must be sterilized, vaccinated, and dewormed before being released back into their original localities. However, dogs with rabies, those suspected to be rabid, or those showing aggressive behavior will not be released.

Misinterpretation Court mandates designated feeding areas The court also directed municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs in each ward. Feeding dogs on the streets is now prohibited. Activists say this order has been misinterpreted as a ban on feeding stray dogs, leading to violence against feeders. Harjas Sethi from SaveDelhiNCR said, "Dog feeding is not banned; the court has introduced regulations."

Violence escalates Assaults on feeders in Ghaziabad, Gurgaon ThePrint reported several incidents of violence against dog feeders. In Ghaziabad, Yashika Shukla was assaulted by her neighbor Kamal Khanna while feeding the dogs. Shukla alleged Khanna threw a stone at the dog and then slapped her when she resisted. In another incident in Gurgaon Sector 28, a man threatened to kill a dog feeder and attacked him with a stick.

Elderly attacked Neighbors turn violent over dog feeding In Paschim Vihar, Neeti Khattar was allegedly attacked by her neighbor, Jai Ram Garg, and his son. Khattar's husband was injured in the attack, and she suffered multiple injuries. In another case, Atul Agarwal was beaten up for protesting against an attack on a stray dog at Jalvayu Towers in Gurgaon's Sector 56. He said he fainted due to his injuries after being chased by neighbors who assaulted him.