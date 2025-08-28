Yamuna breaches danger mark again; rain to continue this week
What's the story
The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters, reaching 205.45 meters at the Old Railway Bridge on Thursday, August 28. The Central Water Commission has asked local authorities to take necessary precautions as flooding is likely. The rise in water levels is attributed to heavy rainfall and high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages.
Official
41,206 cusecs of water are discharged from Wazirabad
According to the flood control agency, around 41,206 cusecs of water are discharged from Wazirabad each hour, as well as approximately 55,830 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage. The water released from the barrages usually takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even smaller releases from upstream are raising the Yamuna's water level.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Old Iron Bridge
VIDEO | Delhi: Yamuna River crosses the danger level. The danger mark is set at 205.33 metres. Visuals from Old Iron Bridge (Loha Pul).#YamunaWaterLevel #DelhiNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WuE7NChi4x
Flood preparedness
Relief camps set up in Mayur Vihar
In light of the rising water levels, authorities have set up relief camps in Mayur Vihar. These camps are meant to provide shelter for residents living near the river. "These tents are set up for living... People living inside their homes near the river will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes," a local resident said.
Weather update
IMD predicts continued active monsoon conditions in Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted active monsoon conditions to continue over Delhi for the next four to five days. The IMD said a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers is expected on Thursday, August 28. Furthermore, the weather department predicted a decline in rainfall activity over Jammu and Kashmir starting Thursday. However, an isolated heavy rain spell is expected to linger over Northwest India over the next 6-7 days.