Yamuna breaches danger mark again; rain to continue this week 
The Central Water Commission has asked local authorities to take necessary precautions

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 28, 2025
03:24 pm
What's the story

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters, reaching 205.45 meters at the Old Railway Bridge on Thursday, August 28. The Central Water Commission has asked local authorities to take necessary precautions as flooding is likely. The rise in water levels is attributed to heavy rainfall and high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages.

Official

41,206 cusecs of water are discharged from Wazirabad

According to the flood control agency, around 41,206 cusecs of water are discharged from Wazirabad each hour, as well as approximately 55,830 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage. The water released from the barrages usually takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even smaller releases from upstream are raising the Yamuna's water level.

Twitter Post

Visuals from Old Iron Bridge

Flood preparedness

Relief camps set up in Mayur Vihar

In light of the rising water levels, authorities have set up relief camps in Mayur Vihar. These camps are meant to provide shelter for residents living near the river. "These tents are set up for living... People living inside their homes near the river will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes," a local resident said.

Weather update

IMD predicts continued active monsoon conditions in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted active monsoon conditions to continue over Delhi for the next four to five days. The IMD said a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers is expected on Thursday, August 28. Furthermore, the weather department predicted a decline in rainfall activity over Jammu and Kashmir starting Thursday. However, an isolated heavy rain spell is expected to linger over Northwest India over the next 6-7 days.