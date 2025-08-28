Delhi government to soon offer services via WhatsApp

In a major move to digitize public services, the Delhi government is planning to launch an initiative called 'WhatsApp Governance.' The service will let residents apply for a marriage certificate, caste certificate, or driver's license directly from their mobile phones. A senior official told The Indian Express that this would be done through document verification and certificate downloads on WhatsApp itself.

Service details Multi-departmental services on WhatsApp The 'WhatsApp Governance' initiative is aimed at providing multi-departmental services from the comfort of a user's WhatsApp account. The official said this would eliminate the need for additional apps or physical visits to government offices. The move is expected to improve accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in governance. It also resembles the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's "doorstep delivery" scheme that offered over 30 services from home.

Initiative launch Addressing issues of middlemen and long queues The 'WhatsApp Governance' initiative comes as a solution to long queues and middlemen that people have faced for basic certificates. The government is using AI and modern technology to make public services more accessible through this initiative. Initially, 25-30 services available on the district portal and other departments will be added to the platform, with more services being added gradually.

User process How to access services on WhatsApp? A dedicated mobile number will be generated for the platform, and citizens can send a 'Hi' to start the process. They will be directed to different departments where they can apply for a service and fill out forms. After verification, certificates can be downloaded from WhatsApp via a QR code. An AI-powered multilingual chatbot will also be available on the platform for improved user experience.