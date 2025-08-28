Delhi government to soon offer services via WhatsApp
What's the story
In a major move to digitize public services, the Delhi government is planning to launch an initiative called 'WhatsApp Governance.' The service will let residents apply for a marriage certificate, caste certificate, or driver's license directly from their mobile phones. A senior official told The Indian Express that this would be done through document verification and certificate downloads on WhatsApp itself.
Service details
Multi-departmental services on WhatsApp
The 'WhatsApp Governance' initiative is aimed at providing multi-departmental services from the comfort of a user's WhatsApp account. The official said this would eliminate the need for additional apps or physical visits to government offices. The move is expected to improve accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in governance. It also resembles the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's "doorstep delivery" scheme that offered over 30 services from home.
Initiative launch
Addressing issues of middlemen and long queues
The 'WhatsApp Governance' initiative comes as a solution to long queues and middlemen that people have faced for basic certificates. The government is using AI and modern technology to make public services more accessible through this initiative. Initially, 25-30 services available on the district portal and other departments will be added to the platform, with more services being added gradually.
User process
How to access services on WhatsApp?
A dedicated mobile number will be generated for the platform, and citizens can send a 'Hi' to start the process. They will be directed to different departments where they can apply for a service and fill out forms. After verification, certificates can be downloaded from WhatsApp via a QR code. An AI-powered multilingual chatbot will also be available on the platform for improved user experience.
Strategic move
Part of Delhi's digital transformation strategy
The 'WhatsApp Governance' initiative is part of Delhi's larger Digital Transformation Strategy to make public services more intuitive, responsive, and available 24/7. Initially, the platform will integrate with key departments and later expand across all others. Services will also be linked with Delhi's e-District Portal and other platforms for unified access. To ensure inclusivity for those without smartphones or internet access, Common Service Centres (CSCs) will be set up across all districts.