Delhi Metro fares hiked for 1st time in 8 years 

Delhi Metro commuters will now have to pay more for their rides, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a fare hike. The revised fares, effective from Monday, August 25, 2025, will see an increase of ₹1 to ₹4 depending on the distance traveled. On the Airport Express Line, fares may go up by up to ₹5.

Fare details Revised fares for short trips Under the new fare structure, short trips of up to two kilometers will now cost ₹11, up from ₹10. For journeys over 32km on normal days, the maximum fare has been increased to ₹64 from ₹60, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced. On Sundays and national holidays, fares for journeys over 32km have been revised to ₹54 from ₹50.

The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto ₹5 for the Airport Express Line). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 25, 2025

Fare justification DMRC calls fare hike 'minimal' DMRC officials have termed the fare hike as "minimal," stressing that it was essential to meet rising operational and maintenance costs. This is the first time in eight years that metro fares are being revised. The last fare increase was in 2017, when minimum fares were hiked from ₹8 to ₹10 and maximum slabs were raised from ₹30 to ₹60.