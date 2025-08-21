5 Delhi schools receive bomb threats; 3rd incident this week 

Five schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Thursday, triggering a swift response from the police and fire department. The affected institutions include those in Prasad Nagar and Dwarka Sector 5. Investigations are currently underway with teams present at the locations. This is the third such incident this week, following over 50 schools receiving similar threats on Wednesday.

Recent incidents Over 50 schools threatened on Wednesday The schools that received threats on Wednesday include SKV Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Karol Bagh. Just two days earlier, on Monday, at least 32 schools had reported similar threats. The Delhi Fire Services received calls from these institutions between 7:30am and 12:25pm after administrators discovered threatening emails.

Security measures Threats to several schools in Dwarka Most of the schools that received threats on Monday were situated in Dwarka. These include Delhi Public School, BGS International Public School, Shri Venkateshwar School, and Global School. DPS Dwarka even sent students home and declared a holiday in light of the threat. Since January, at least 74 educational institutions in Delhi-NCR have received bomb threats—70 schools and four colleges, according to police records.