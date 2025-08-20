Over 50 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, panic spreads

Over 50 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, prompting police and emergency services to launch search operations. The threats were sent by a group calling itself "Terrorisers 111 Group," demanding $5,000 in cryptocurrency within 72 hours. The group claimed to have planted bombs and hacked into school IT systems.

Targeted institutions Parents, students evacuated from schools Among the schools that received threats were Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka. The Delhi Fire Services received bomb threat information at SKV in Malviya Nagar at 7:40am and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar at 7:42am. Police teams with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads rushed to the schools immediately after receiving the threats.

Parental concern Parents' reaction Parents were quick to respond after receiving messages from the schools about the bomb threats. One parent said, "We received a message from the school to take the children back. They did not tell the reason. So, we have come here to take back our child." Another parent added, "We have received a message about a bomb threat at the school."