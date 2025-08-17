Man rapes mother twice for having 'illicit relationships': Delhi police
What's the story
A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 65-year-old mother twice in Delhi. The accused reportedly committed the crime as a form of "punishment" for his mother's alleged past relationships. The woman had approached the Hauz Qazi police station with a complaint, accompanied by her younger daughter.
Family trip
Family returned from religious trip to Saudi Arabia
The alleged assaults took place after the family returned from a religious trip to Saudi Arabia. The woman lives with her husband, a retired government employee, their accused son, and younger daughter in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area. An elder daughter of the family is married and lives nearby with her in-laws.
Trip aftermath
Demanded divorce from mother, accused her of illicit relationships
During their trip, the accused called his father to return to Delhi immediately and demanded a divorce from his mother. He also accused her of having illicit relationships during his childhood. Upon returning to Delhi on August 1, the accused allegedly locked his mother in a room, forced her to remove her burqa, and beat her.
Assault details
Rape under the pretext of punishment
The woman initially took shelter at her elder daughter's home but returned on August 11. However, the abuse continued. On August 11, at around 9:30pm the accused locked his mother in a room again and raped her. He allegedly said he was punishing her for her "past relationships." The second rape occurred on August 14 at around 3:30am.
Legal action
Accused arrested, investigation underway
After the second assault, the woman confided in her younger daughter, who advised her to report the matter to the police. They then went to the Hauz Qazi police station and filed a written complaint. Based on this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.