Man rapes mother twice for having 'illicit relationships': Delhi police

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 65-year-old mother twice in Delhi . The accused reportedly committed the crime as a form of "punishment" for his mother's alleged past relationships. The woman had approached the Hauz Qazi police station with a complaint, accompanied by her younger daughter.

Family trip Family returned from religious trip to Saudi Arabia The alleged assaults took place after the family returned from a religious trip to Saudi Arabia. The woman lives with her husband, a retired government employee, their accused son, and younger daughter in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area. An elder daughter of the family is married and lives nearby with her in-laws.

Trip aftermath Demanded divorce from mother, accused her of illicit relationships During their trip, the accused called his father to return to Delhi immediately and demanded a divorce from his mother. He also accused her of having illicit relationships during his childhood. Upon returning to Delhi on August 1, the accused allegedly locked his mother in a room, forced her to remove her burqa, and beat her.

Assault details Rape under the pretext of punishment The woman initially took shelter at her elder daughter's home but returned on August 11. However, the abuse continued. On August 11, at around 9:30pm the accused locked his mother in a room again and raped her. He allegedly said he was punishing her for her "past relationships." The second rape occurred on August 14 at around 3:30am.