Delhi government to add 7,000 EV charging points this year

The Delhi government has announced plans to expand the city's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure by adding 7,000 charging points and 100 battery swapping stations in 2026, a PTI report quoted officials as saying on Monday. The move is part of a larger effort to curb pollution in the national capital. The new additions will take the total number of charging stations in Delhi to over 16,000 by year's end.

Infrastructure boost Delhi government to add 7,000 EV charging points in 2026 Currently, Delhi has 8,849 charging points against a requirement of 36,150. To bridge this gap, the government has set quarterly targets for 2026. The plan includes adding 1,000 charging points in the January-March quarter, followed by 1,500 in April-June, 2,300 in July-September, and 2,200 in the final quarter. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will also increase its charging points from 140 to 215 as part of this initiative.

Swapping stations Battery swapping stations to be increased In addition to charging points, the Delhi government also plans to increase battery swapping stations. As of December 31, 2025, there were 893 such stations in the city. The government aims to add 1,268 more by December 2026. This includes adding 25 stations each in the first and second quarters and increasing this number to 50 each in the third and fourth quarters.

