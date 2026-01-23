The special service is aimed at easing the movement of people toward Kartavya Path

Delhi Metro services to start early on January 26

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced changes to its train schedule for Republic Day 2026. On January 26, trains will start running at 3:00am on all lines. The special service is aimed at easing the movement of people toward Kartavya Path for the Republic Day ceremony. Trains will run every 15 minutes until 6:00am, after which normal service will resume.