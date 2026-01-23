Delhi Metro services to start early on January 26
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced changes to its train schedule for Republic Day 2026. On January 26, trains will start running at 3:00am on all lines. The special service is aimed at easing the movement of people toward Kartavya Path for the Republic Day ceremony. Trains will run every 15 minutes until 6:00am, after which normal service will resume.
The DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and take advantage of the early train services. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, said: "As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3:00am on all lines on 26th January, 2026 (Monday)."
In addition to the early train services, the DMRC has also announced that parking facilities at all metro stations will be fully operational on Republic Day. However, entry and exit gates at six key stations will remain closed from 3:00am till the end of the Republic Day program due to security arrangements. The affected stations are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, and ITO.