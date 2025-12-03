2 Delhi University colleges receive bomb threats 

Two Delhi University colleges, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College, were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving bomb threats via email. The threat to Ramjas College was received around 1:59am, prompting immediate action from the Delhi Police and Bomb Disposal Teams. The exact time for Deshbandhu College's threat is not specified, but similar actions were taken. No suspicious items have been found so far after extensive searches of both campuses.

Early response Ramjas College principal alerts authorities Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia told the media that the principal of Ramjas College alerted authorities immediately after receiving the threat. This led to a swift deployment of police personnel and anti-sabotage teams on both campuses. The campuses were cordoned off as investigators searched classrooms, buildings, and open areas.

Threat pattern Recent bomb threats in Delhi This incident comes after a series of bomb threats in Delhi. On November 20, five schools received similar threats via email, leading to evacuations and searches before being declared hoaxes. Earlier, on November 18, four district courts and two CRPF-run schools received threatening emails. Hearings at Saket, Patiala House, Rohini, and Dwarka courts were halted as staff evacuated.