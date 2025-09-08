'120 Bahadur' to '120 Veer Ahir?' Community demands title change Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

The Ahir community is asking Farhan Akhtar to change his upcoming film's title from 120 Bahadur to 120 Veer Ahir, saying it better honors the 114 soldiers, almost all of whom were Ahirs, who died in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

Their Mahapanchayat near Gurugram on September 7 saw ex-servicemen and local leaders come together, warning of nationwide protests if their request isn't heard.