'120 Bahadur' to '120 Veer Ahir?' Community demands title change
The Ahir community is asking Farhan Akhtar to change his upcoming film's title from 120 Bahadur to 120 Veer Ahir, saying it better honors the 114 soldiers, almost all of whom were Ahirs, who died in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.
Their Mahapanchayat near Gurugram on September 7 saw ex-servicemen and local leaders come together, warning of nationwide protests if their request isn't heard.
National spotlight on Ahir soldiers' bravery needed
Arun Yadav from Sanyukyta Ahir Regiment Morcha explained that renaming the film would spotlight the bravery of Ahir soldiers on a national stage.
He pointed out that most members of Charlie Company (13 Kumaon Regiment) were Ahirs, and many feel their sacrifice is being overlooked in the movie's story.
Legal notice sent to Akhtar
The All India Yadav Mahasabha has already sent a legal notice to Akhtar over this issue.
Haryana leaders are backing the title change as a "proper tribute," and with the movie set for release on November 21, more protests could follow if things don't change.