'I could've been disrespectful too': Dhanashree on Yuzvendra Chahal divorce

Choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma recently opened up about her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal . She spoke candidly about the importance of mutual respect in a marriage, even during difficult times. "When you are in marriage, then you are responsible ki dusre person ka bhi respect aapke haath mein hota hai," she said on Ashneer Grover 's reality show Rise and Fall.

Defense Verma defended her actions during marriage Verma further defended her actions during the marriage, saying, "I could've been disrespectful, too. You think I don't have things to say as a woman, but he was my husband." "I respected even when I was married and I have to respect it now that I was married to him." Their divorce came with mutual consent in February 2025 and was finalized in March.

Humor Verma addresses the 'gold digger' tag Verma also addressed the "gold digger" tag she has been facing since her divorce. In a promo for Rise and Fall, she was seen choosing between a gold bag worth ₹2 lakh and a silver bag worth ₹1 lakh. Actor Arjun Bijlani, who was paired with her, said he preferred gold over silver. To this, Verma humorously replied that if she said otherwise, she'd lose out on love.

Image On the negative publicity post-divorce Verma also spoke about the negative publicity she has been getting since her divorce. She said, "If you want to portray yourself in a good light, we would let our work speak; why put somebody else down to clean your image?" "And why do you need to clean the image, when no one is saying anything? That's what denotes respect and maturity."