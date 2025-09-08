Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'John Wick: Ballerina'--Intense action, solid performances, and thrills
From the world of John Wick: Ballerina just dropped for Prime Video premium users.
Set between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, this 2025 action-thriller follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a ballerina-turned-assassin out to avenge her father's murder.
Why you should watch 'Ballerina'
The cast is stacked: Anjelica Huston plays Eve's mentor, Gabriel Byrne is the main villain, and Keanu Reeves pops in as John Wick himself.
Ian McShane and Lance Reddick return as Winston and Charon.
Expect intense fight scenes and a story all about revenge, redemption, and navigating the dark corners of the John Wick universe.