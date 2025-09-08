NewsBytes recommends: 'John Wick: Ballerina'--Intense action, solid performances, and thrills

Why you should watch 'Ballerina'

The cast is stacked: Anjelica Huston plays Eve's mentor, Gabriel Byrne is the main villain, and Keanu Reeves pops in as John Wick himself.

Ian McShane and Lance Reddick return as Winston and Charon.

Expect intense fight scenes and a story all about revenge, redemption, and navigating the dark corners of the John Wick universe.