50 Cent pokes fun at 'Stranger Things' over Diddy doc's Netflix buzz
50 Cent stirred things up online by joking that his new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, beat Stranger Things—even though Netflix spent $500 millionlion on its latest season.
In reality, the Diddy doc trailed Stranger Things in viewership (21.8 million vs. 23.6 million in six days).
He posted, "I know Stranger Things is pissed they spent $500 million on a season, only to be beat by Diddy doing stranger things," before deleting the comment.
How did the numbers actually stack up?
The four-part Diddy doc pulled in 21.8 million views in six days—huge numbers, but still just shy of Stranger Things Season 5's 23.6 million in the same timeframe.
Still, Sean Combs: The Reckoning was the second-most watched title on Netflix that week and quickly became a major topic of conversation online.
Marlon Wayans joins the conversation
Comedian Marlon Wayans jumped in with a playful warning that karma might catch up with 50 Cent.
Their friendly back-and-forth made waves online, though Wayans clarified he wasn't defending Diddy—just commenting on all the drama.
The docuseries itself covers Combs's rise and recent legal troubles, sparking fresh debates about accountability in hip-hop culture.