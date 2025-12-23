50 Cent pokes fun at 'Stranger Things' over Diddy doc's Netflix buzz Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

50 Cent stirred things up online by joking that his new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, beat Stranger Things—even though Netflix spent $500 millionlion on its latest season.

In reality, the Diddy doc trailed Stranger Things in viewership (21.8 million vs. 23.6 million in six days).

He posted, "I know Stranger Things is pissed they spent $500 million on a season, only to be beat by Diddy doing stranger things," before deleting the comment.