Vijay Deverakonda announces 'Rowdy Janardhana' with Keerthy Suresh

The promo video for Rowdy Janardhana gives viewers a glimpse into the film's high-octane action sequences and intense drama. The title suggests that Deverakonda might play a character named Janardhana, who could be a rebellious or "rowdy" individual. Further details about the plot and characters are yet to be revealed.

Career update

Deverakonda's career trajectory post-'Liger' and 'Kingdom'

Rowdy Janardhana, which will be directed and written by Ravi Kiran Kola, is backed by the Telugu film production duo Dil Raju and Shirish Reddy. The music will be composed by Cristo Xavier. Meanwhile, after the underwhelming performance of his Bollywood debut Liger (2022), Deverakonda has been focusing on Tollywood films. His latest release, Kingdom, was a box office success earning ₹82.05 crore, according to Sacnilk.