'8 Vasantalu' starring Ananthika Sanilkumar and Ravi Duggirala headed for Netflix
"8 Vasantalu," a new romantic drama starring Ananthika Sanilkumar and Ravi Duggirala, drops on Netflix July 11.
Directed by Phanindra Narsetti, the film follows the ups and downs of love and self-discovery across eight symbolic seasons.
It's coming out in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Film aims to connect with a wide range of viewers
With visually rich scenes and heartfelt storytelling, "8 Vasantalu" also features Hanu Reddy and Kanna Pasunuri in important roles.
By releasing in four South Indian languages, the film is hoping to connect with a wide range of viewers and offer something fresh for fans of romantic dramas.