'Aabeer Gulaal' out; 'Nyaya' adds Aneet Padda to cast
Entertainment
Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's new film "Aabeer Gulaal" just dropped worldwide, but critics are not impressed—calling it "cheap and frustrating." It's also banned in India.
On a brighter note, Aneet Padda is joining the courtroom drama "Nyaya," where she'll play a young survivor fighting for justice alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.
KJo takes legal action against fake merch; Robert Redford dies
Filmmaker Karan Johar is heading to court to stop unauthorized merch using his name—the Delhi High Court will decide on September 17.
Meanwhile, Hollywood legend Robert Redford has passed away at 89 in Utah, as confirmed by his publicist.