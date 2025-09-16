'Aabeer Gulaal' out; 'Nyaya' adds Aneet Padda to cast Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's new film "Aabeer Gulaal" just dropped worldwide, but critics are not impressed—calling it "cheap and frustrating." It's also banned in India.

On a brighter note, Aneet Padda is joining the courtroom drama "Nyaya," where she'll play a young survivor fighting for justice alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.