'Sunny Sanskari's 'Bijuria' out now: Varun, Janhvi's dance video goes viral
Sonu Nigam and Ishitta Arun have reunited to celebrate a fresh take on their classic 1999 dance track, Bijuria.
Their playful, nostalgic video marks the song's journey from its original album Mausam days into the new film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (releasing October 2, 2025), blending old-school vibes with today's Bollywood energy.
Music producer Tanishk Bagchi has revamped the classic track
Music producer Tanishk Bagchi has amped up Bijuria with club beats and a faster tempo, featuring vocals by Nigam and Asees Kaur.
The music video stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, whose dance sequence has already gone viral—especially after Kapoor's airport dance with Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa lit up social media.