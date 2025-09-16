'Sunny Sanskari's 'Bijuria' out now: Varun, Janhvi's dance video goes viral

Music producer Tanishk Bagchi has revamped the classic track

Music producer Tanishk Bagchi has amped up Bijuria with club beats and a faster tempo, featuring vocals by Nigam and Asees Kaur.

The music video stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, whose dance sequence has already gone viral—especially after Kapoor's airport dance with Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa lit up social media.