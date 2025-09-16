Next Article
Dhanashree Verma calls Yuzvendra Chahal divorce rumors 'baseless'
Entertainment
Dhanashree Verma has put an end to rumors about trouble in her marriage with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
On the reality show Rise & Fall, Dhanashree called the gossip "baseless" and said she's already moved past it.
Meanwhile, things are heating up in 'Rise & Fall' house
Meanwhile, Rise & Fall is getting intense as contestants split into two camps—Workers and Rulers—with alliances shifting and tensions rising.
Things even got physical between Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola recently, showing just how competitive the atmosphere has become in the house.