'Drishyam 3' to release in Hindi, Malayalam simultaneously
Entertainment
Jeethu Joseph is kicking off production on Drishyam 3 later this month, with a tight 45-day shoot.
The film picks up Georgekutty's family story four years after the last movie.
Joseph has kept expectations realistic, saying the script isn't "groundbreaking."
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Aashirvad Cinemas, it's shaping up to be another big moment for the franchise.
'Mirage' is Joseph's next big moment
Drishyam 3 will drop in both Hindi and Malayalam at the same time, aiming for a Christmas 2025 premiere—so fans across India can catch it together.
The Hindi version is being tweaked to fit local vibes.
Meanwhile, Joseph's latest thriller Mirage (co-written with Srinivasan Abrol) hits theaters September 19, so he's definitely keeping busy!