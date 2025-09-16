'Drishyam 3' to release in Hindi, Malayalam simultaneously Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Jeethu Joseph is kicking off production on Drishyam 3 later this month, with a tight 45-day shoot.

The film picks up Georgekutty's family story four years after the last movie.

Joseph has kept expectations realistic, saying the script isn't "groundbreaking."

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Aashirvad Cinemas, it's shaping up to be another big moment for the franchise.