Karnataka HC to decide on ₹200 ticket cap soon
The Karnataka High Court is deciding whether the new ₹200 cap (exclusive of GST) on movie tickets across the state should stay.
Multiplex owners and film producers challenged the rule, which was just introduced last week, arguing it could hurt their business.
Justice Ravi V. Hosmani has now reserved judgment after hearing both sides.
What's the argument
Multiplex chains and production houses say the government doesn't actually have the legal power to set ticket prices, since the 1964 law mostly covers licensing—not pricing.
They also point out that ticket prices play a big role in how movies are made and released.
On the other hand, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce supports keeping tickets affordable, saying this move is meant to help moviegoers and that the government had acted on the representation given by the KFCC in this regard.
Now, everyone's waiting to see what the court decides next.