Kanna Ravi's 'Veduvan' arrives on ZEE5 on this date
Veduvan, the new Tamil series starring Kanna Ravi, arrives on ZEE5 October 10.
Ravi plays Sooraj, a struggling actor who takes on the role of an encounter specialist—and as he gets deeper into character, he stumbles onto secrets and moral dilemmas that hit close to home.
Cast and crew of the show
Directed and written by Pavan, Veduvan features a strong cast including Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, and Rekha Nair.
The teaser hints at some tense moments (yep, there's a gunpoint scene), and the show promises gripping storytelling with music by Vibin Baskar and cinematography by Srinivaasan Devaraj.
Catch it on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium from day one!