'Aadu 3' release date announced: Jayasurya's comedy to clash with 'KGF 3'

What to expect from 'Aadu 3'

Jayasurya is back in the lead, teaming up again with director Midhun Manuel Thomas and an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, and more.

The first Aadu (2015) became a cult favorite after its DVD run, while Aadu 2 (2017) was a box office hit.

Expect more of that signature slapstick humor and quirky storytelling in this next chapter.