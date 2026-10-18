Aamir Khan to collaborate with 'Kung Fu Hustle' director?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly in talks with Hong Kong filmmaker and actor Stephen Chow for an action-heavy film. The project, which aims to blend martial arts with physical comedy, is still in its early stages, reported Mid-Day. According to the outlet, Aamir Khan Productions has held talks with Chow for a project planned on an international scale.
Genre exploration
What is Khan looking for?
Khan is reportedly keen on exploring the action genre on a larger canvas with Chow.
A source told Mid-Day, "His contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have already headlined big-ticket action spectacles. [While Aamir has done action], he is keen to explore the genre with a film that can compete on an international scale."
"Given Stephen's distinctive approach to action and physical comedy, Aamir is keen to work on something with him."
Ongoing commitments
Project not yet finalized; Khan busy with other films
Despite the talks, the project is far from being finalized. Khan is known for taking time before committing to a film and is reportedly busy with several scripts.
He is also weighing an action film by Atlee and has reportedly asked for time until March 2027 before making a decision.
Meanwhile, his immediate focus remains on Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkaara and Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel.
Filmmaking journey
Chow's prominence in Hong Kong cinema
Chow rose to prominence with a series of popular Hong Kong films, including All for the Winner (1990), Fight Back to School (1991), and Royal Tramp (1992).
He later reached a wider international audience with Shaolin Soccer (2001) and Kung Fu Hustle (2004).
He last helmed Kung Fu Soccer, released in August 2026.