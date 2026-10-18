Aamir Khan to collaborate with 'Kung Fu Hustle' director?

Khan is reportedly keen on exploring the action genre on a larger canvas with Chow.

A source told Mid-Day, "His contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have already headlined big-ticket action spectacles. [While Aamir has done action], he is keen to explore the genre with a film that can compete on an international scale."

"Given Stephen's distinctive approach to action and physical comedy, Aamir is keen to work on something with him."