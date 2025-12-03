Next Article
Aamir Khan announces spy comedy 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos'
Entertainment
Aamir Khan Productions just dropped news about "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos," a spy action-comedy hitting theaters January 16, 2026.
The film is Vir Das's Hindi directorial debut, with Das starring alongside Mona Singh.
The announcement came via a playful video featuring both Khan and Das, giving fans an early taste of the movie's quirky humor.
Why does this matter?
This project brings Khan and Das back together after their cult hit "Delhi Belly," which is already getting people talking.
Promising a fresh mix of action, romance, satire, and laughs—plus a clever twist on classic spy movies—"Happy Patel" looks set to shake up the genre and offer something genuinely new for fans looking for smart comedy with heart.