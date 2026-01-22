Aamir didn't let Rani dub her own voice for 'Ghulam'?

As she prepares for the release of Mardaani 3, actor Rani Mukerji recently opened up about a challenging experience from her early career. In a conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar , she shared how upset she was when Aamir Khan informed her that the makers of Ghulam had decided to dub her voice.

Career crossroads 'They made Aamir become the bad cop': Mukerji Mukerji said, "Me to be able to do a film with Aamir and opposite Aamir because he was one of the superstars there." "So with Aamir actually, which I learned later from Vikram, who's my director, that actually it was a decision taken by probably Vikram, Mukesh ji, and Aamir but they made Aamir become the bad cop."

Voice dubbing 'Aamir kind of explained to me...' Mukerji shared that Khan tried to explain the situation logically, suggesting it was a sacrifice for the greater good of the film. "Aamir kind of explained to me that for films, we have to sacrifice certain things for the best of the film." "Probably your voice is not apt for the character," she recalled.

Emotional impact 'It was a little upsetting for me' While she understood the reasoning behind the decision, it still hurt her deeply. "It was a little upsetting for me. But obviously, I couldn't show the fact that I was upset because you need to be a team player whenever you're part of a film," Mukerji said. Eventually, Mona Ghosh Shetty dubbed her voice in Ghulam. Released in 1998, the film was significant in her early career, especially due to her role opposite Khan.

Career turning point 'I really owe this to Karan...': Mukerji gets emotional Mukerji broke down into tears as she credited Johar for helping her retain her original voice. "I really owe this to Karan when we were shooting for the trailer of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai..." "You said, 'I love your voice!' and I still remember it. Thanks to you Karan, that I could retain my voice." Johar shared that distributors resisted, fearing audiences wouldn't accept Mukerji's voice.