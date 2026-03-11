Aamir Khan on social media addiction: 'It's hypnotic'

How social media affects his life

Khan opened up about his own struggles, saying he reads less now because of endless scrolling.

He also pointed out how social media algorithms keep users hooked by feeding them more of what they already like, almost like being hypnotized, in his words, which can quietly shape the way young people think.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a film featuring neurodivergent debutantes and touching on similar themes about youth and influence.