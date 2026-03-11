Aamir Khan on social media addiction: 'It's hypnotic'
Aamir Khan thinks social media is becoming a real problem for kids and teens.
At an event with Maharashtra's chief minister, he shared that platforms like YouTube and Instagram are addictive, even for him, and warned that young minds are getting corrupted.
He said the idea merits consideration, noting some countries have rules barring children under 16 from social media.
How social media affects his life
Khan opened up about his own struggles, saying he reads less now because of endless scrolling.
He also pointed out how social media algorithms keep users hooked by feeding them more of what they already like, almost like being hypnotized, in his words, which can quietly shape the way young people think.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a film featuring neurodivergent debutantes and touching on similar themes about youth and influence.